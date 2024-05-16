John Cena to Host Shark Week 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 16, 2024

John Cena has another project lined up, this time with the Discovery Channel.

The future WWE Hall of Famer will host this year’s “Shark Week,” a role announced at Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2024 upfront presentation today. The week’s lineup includes Part 2 of “Belly of the Beast,” showcasing a great white shark-feeding frenzy.

Other highlights include “Monster Hammerhead: Species X,” exploring a potential new hammerhead species, and “Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood,” tracking a great white terrorizing a local village. Shark Week kicks off on July 7th.

Cena last appeared on WWE TV in a surprise appearance on Raw, participating in a six-man tag team match to help The Miz and R-Truth secure a win. The night before, he was involved in the WrestleMania XL main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.





