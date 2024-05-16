WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Struggles with Health Issues in Prison

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 16, 2024

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch is currently in custody at the Lowell Correctional Institute in Marion County, Florida, following a felony DUI charge.

In March 2022, a traffic incident in Ormond Beach, Florida, led to the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. Sytch pleaded no contest to one felony charge of driving with a suspended license causing death, four misdemeanor counts of DUI with damage to a person, and two misdemeanor charges of DUI with damage to property.

Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison and eight years of probation, divided into 10 years for driving with a suspended license causing death and seven years for DUI manslaughter. She is not eligible for parole.

In an interview with TMZ, Sytch revealed she is dealing with a blood clot. She noticed swelling from her knee to her toes and sought medical help but claimed she didn't receive any assistance for weeks. Sytch, who is diabetic, stated her leg changed colors, with a red lump appearing under her calf, making it difficult to walk. Testing revealed a blood clot, leading to her being prescribed blood thinners.

Sytch expressed concerns about the lack of care from the guards and worried about ending up like her ex-husband, Chris Candido, who passed away in 2005.

“All that’s been going through my mind for the past three weeks is, oh my God, I’m going to follow in (my ex-husband’s) footsteps and die of a blood clot just like he did because I can’t get medical treatment at this prison. It’s pretty bad.”

Although it was initially believed Candido died from a blood clot after surgery on his legs, his brother Johnny told Pro Wrestling Stories that the autopsy revealed Chris passed away from acute pneumonia.

Sytch will be 67 years old when she is released from prison in 2040.

Source: tmz.com
