Carmella Opens Up About Post-Pregnancy Injury and WWE Hiatus

The former Ms. Money In The Bank recently appeared on “The Nikki & Brie Show” with WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins. During an in-depth interview, Carmella discussed her hiatus from WWE and her recent challenges.

Carmella revealed that she suffered an injury while giving birth to her and Corey Graves’ baby, which has delayed her return to the wrestling ring.

“I miss the fans. I miss performing,” Carmella said about WWE. “I fell in love with that and have been doing it for 11 years. More than anything, I want to prove to myself, ‘I can go through this insane experience of labor, delivering, pregnancy, and my body is completely different from the inside out,’ but I’d love to go back and prove that I can. No one else, just to myself.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with what is called drop foot. I have an injury from labor and delivery and pushing the baby out. I have herniated discs in my back, which push on this nerve that is connected to my right foot. The top of my foot, it’s hard to lift. I’m literally limping around everywhere. It’s gotten better, but I’ve been wrestling for 11 years, and other than some concussions, knock on wood, never had any injuries. Now, I have a major injury from delivering my son.”