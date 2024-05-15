WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Carmella Opens Up About Post-Pregnancy Injury and WWE Hiatus

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

Carmella Opens Up About Post-Pregnancy Injury and WWE Hiatus

The former Ms. Money In The Bank recently appeared on “The Nikki & Brie Show” with WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins. During an in-depth interview, Carmella discussed her hiatus from WWE and her recent challenges.

Carmella revealed that she suffered an injury while giving birth to her and Corey Graves’ baby, which has delayed her return to the wrestling ring.

“I miss the fans. I miss performing,” Carmella said about WWE. “I fell in love with that and have been doing it for 11 years. More than anything, I want to prove to myself, ‘I can go through this insane experience of labor, delivering, pregnancy, and my body is completely different from the inside out,’ but I’d love to go back and prove that I can. No one else, just to myself.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with what is called drop foot. I have an injury from labor and delivery and pushing the baby out. I have herniated discs in my back, which push on this nerve that is connected to my right foot. The top of my foot, it’s hard to lift. I’m literally limping around everywhere. It’s gotten better, but I’ve been wrestling for 11 years, and other than some concussions, knock on wood, never had any injuries. Now, I have a major injury from delivering my son.”

Drew McIntyre Reveals Why He Chose to Re-Sign with WWE

After months of speculation about his WWE future, Drew McIntyre has signed a new, lucrative deal with WWE, extending his contract for the ne [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 15, 2024 11:35AM


Tags: #wwe #carmella

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87579/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π