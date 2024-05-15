Drew McIntyre Reveals Why He Chose to Re-Sign with WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After months of speculation about his WWE future, Drew McIntyre has signed a new, lucrative deal with WWE, extending his contract for the next three years.

During negotiations, it was expected that McIntyre would re-sign, as he is considered to be doing some of the best work of his career as a heel. Post-WrestleMania, McIntyre is still on TV but is not participating in house shows due to a hyperextended elbow sustained at WrestleMania.

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, McIntyre discussed his decision to stay with WWE.

“Being happy, at this point of my life and career all that matters is I'm happy and I can get time with my family that I've not had for 20 years. When it comes to creative, I can only control the controllable. As we've seen, almost for the past couple of years, there's been a lot more leeway given to talent, a lot more collaboration. It's been awesome, as you can see across the board. A lot of people breaking out and an opportunity for myself to show what I can truly do,” McIntyre said.

He added that while there will always be challenges, he knows he's in his prime and has no plans to stop wrestling now.