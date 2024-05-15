Latest News On Gable Steveson's Release From WWE

Gable Steveson was released from his contract earlier this month after a lackluster two-and-a-half-year run. Despite high expectations, Steveson never made it onto either of the main rosters.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that early backstage word is that Steveson was released because he simply wasn't adapting to pro wrestling as well as everyone had hoped. While athletically gifted and a top-level physical talent, Steveson lacked the pro wrestling charisma and struggled to connect with crowds in his few appearances. Recently, he worked dark matches before Smackdown with Cameron Grimes and Cedric Alexander, being tested as both a heel and a babyface.
The Observer also noted that his older brother Bobby (Damon Kemp), Jacob & Drew Kasper (The Creed Brothers), and Bronson Rechsteiner (Bron Breakker) were all considered stronger prospects for making a successful transition from sports to WWE.
⚡ Johnny Knoxville Teases Sami Zayn Again on Instagram
Johnny Knoxville's rivalry with Sami Zayn shows no signs of slowing down, as the Jackass star continues to mock Zayn on social media. Their [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 15, 2024 06:50AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com