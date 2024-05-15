WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest News On Gable Steveson's Release From WWE

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

Gable Steveson was released from his contract earlier this month after a lackluster two-and-a-half-year run. Despite high expectations, Steveson never made it onto either of the main rosters.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that early backstage word is that Steveson was released because he simply wasn't adapting to pro wrestling as well as everyone had hoped. While athletically gifted and a top-level physical talent, Steveson lacked the pro wrestling charisma and struggled to connect with crowds in his few appearances. Recently, he worked dark matches before Smackdown with Cameron Grimes and Cedric Alexander, being tested as both a heel and a babyface.

The Observer also noted that his older brother Bobby (Damon Kemp), Jacob & Drew Kasper (The Creed Brothers), and Bronson Rechsteiner (Bron Breakker) were all considered stronger prospects for making a successful transition from sports to WWE.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #gable steveson

