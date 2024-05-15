Johnny Knoxville Teases Sami Zayn Again on Instagram

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Johnny Knoxville's rivalry with Sami Zayn shows no signs of slowing down, as the Jackass star continues to mock Zayn on social media. Their feud, which began on WWE TV and culminated in a match at WrestleMania 38, has remained heated despite Zayn's turn to a babyface character. On Tuesday, Knoxville kept the animosity alive by commenting on an Instagram post by Zayn. The post featured Zayn and Becky Lynch holding their respective titles, with the caption, "We did alright." Knoxville responded:

“By doing alright u mean @iamweeman body slamming u AGAIN in front of the entire audience. What a shame, the poor audience had to watch you bomb all night and then get humiliated by me and WeeMan AGAIN! @beckylynchwwe was terrific though. Why she associates herself with the likes of you I will never know.

Remember when wrestlers used to shave and get tans? Sami certainly doesn’t.

I didn’t get enough time to get in all my insults so I will get them in here.

Hey everybody Sami’s a vegan, just in case you didn’t think he was already annoying enough.

I’d give you the shirt off my back. Just so I don’t have to see all the hair on YOUR BACK!

I hate you as much as u hate going to the gym.

Sami’s the intercontinental champion. My favorite intercontinental champion will always be Razor Ramon. Sami I doubt you know who he is since you’ve never heard of a razor u hairy f@/k!”

He went on to say in other comments:

