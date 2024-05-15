WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Johnny Knoxville Teases Sami Zayn Again on Instagram

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

Johnny Knoxville Teases Sami Zayn Again on Instagram

Johnny Knoxville's rivalry with Sami Zayn shows no signs of slowing down, as the Jackass star continues to mock Zayn on social media. Their feud, which began on WWE TV and culminated in a match at WrestleMania 38, has remained heated despite Zayn's turn to a babyface character. On Tuesday, Knoxville kept the animosity alive by commenting on an Instagram post by Zayn. The post featured Zayn and Becky Lynch holding their respective titles, with the caption, "We did alright." Knoxville responded:

“By doing alright u mean @iamweeman body slamming u AGAIN in front of the entire audience. What a shame, the poor audience had to watch you bomb all night and then get humiliated by me and WeeMan AGAIN! @beckylynchwwe was terrific though. Why she associates herself with the likes of you I will never know.

Remember when wrestlers used to shave and get tans? Sami certainly doesn’t.

I didn’t get enough time to get in all my insults so I will get them in here.

Hey everybody Sami’s a vegan, just in case you didn’t think he was already annoying enough.

I’d give you the shirt off my back. Just so I don’t have to see all the hair on YOUR BACK!

I hate you as much as u hate going to the gym.

Sami’s the intercontinental champion. My favorite intercontinental champion will always be Razor Ramon. Sami I doubt you know who he is since you’ve never heard of a razor u hairy f@/k!”
He went on to say in other comments:

“Remember when wrestlers used to shave and get tans? Sami certainly doesn’t.”

“I hate you as much as u hate going to the gym.”

“I’d give you the shirt off my back. Just so I don’t have to see all the hair on YOUR BACK!”

“I didn’t get enough time to get in all my insults so I will get them in here.

Hey everybody Sami’s a vegan, just in case you didn’t think he was already annoying enough.”


Tags: #wwe #johnny knoxville #sami zayn

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87574/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π