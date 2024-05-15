WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AJ Styles Sets Terms for a Showdown with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

AJ Styles Sets Terms for a Showdown with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

AJ Styles recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of SI.com for an in-depth interview that covered a wide range of topics in professional wrestling. Among the highlights, Styles addressed the possibility of a match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:

“Of course, I’m interested—but only if that means The Rock is turning babyface. I’m not interested in being a mediocre bad guy. I want to bring this to a whole new level.”

Reflecting on his career, Styles shared, “I like to think I’m one of the few old school guys left. I look back and I’m so thankful I was able to pay off my house. That’s one of those things I hoped to do in my career, that I could do something I enjoy and provide for my family—and still have something left over for retirement. I’ve stuck with it long enough to take care of everyone who needed to be taken care of.”

Emphasizing his commitment to playing a villainous role, Styles added, “As bad, ugly, and mean as a heel is supposed to be, I’m going to be that guy. When I step into an arena, I want more boos than Dominik Mysterio. That’s what I’m after. That’s my job, and I want to do it better than anybody.”

Source: si.com
Tags: #wwe #aj styles #the rock #dwyane johnson

