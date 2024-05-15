Backstage Insight on CM Punk’s Imminent WWE In-Ring Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Many are eagerly anticipating CM Punk's return to the ring after months of recovery from injury.

When Punk returned to WWE last November, he was poised to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, his plans were interrupted when he tore his triceps during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, which Cody Rhodes ultimately won.

While discussing Drew McIntyre’s recent promo on Monday Night Raw, where McIntyre took jabs at Punk while progressing his storyline with World Champion Damian Priest, Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Punk is planning a comeback in the near future. It was also announced on Raw that McIntyre would receive the next title shot once he is medically cleared.

Meltzer explained, “Punk could interfere in McIntyre's initial title match, setting up a feud between them. Given Punk’s surgery at the end of January, he could potentially return by late July, August, or even September, which isn't that far off. There's a possibility he might make it back in time for SummerSlam. If he does, a Punk versus Drew title match would make a lot of sense. Even if he misses SummerSlam, they could schedule it for the following month, as Punk's return is imminent."

Despite his inability to wrestle, WWE has kept Punk on television in various roles, including promos, commentary, and pre-show panels.