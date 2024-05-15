Triple Threat Match Set for WWE NXT on May 21 & More

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

Multiple matches have been confirmed for the May 21 episode of WWE NXT.

WWE has announced that Wes Lee will face Ivar and Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat match. The winner will earn the right to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Battleground.

Additionally, the qualifiers for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match will continue. Thea Hail will go head-to-head with Fallon Henley, while Jaida Parker will take on Brinley Reece.

In another exciting bout, Natalya and Karmen Petrovic will team up to face Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice.

Announced Card for May 21 WWE NXT

- NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifying Match: Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail

- NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs. Brinley Reece

- #1 Contender’s Match for NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee vs. Ivar vs. Josh Briggs

- Natalya & Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler & Lola Vice