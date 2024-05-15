Las Vegas Expecting 180,000 WWE Fans Over Easter Weekend

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new announcement from Las Vegas reveals the anticipated number of WWE fans expected for WrestleMania 41 next year.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19 and 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium, aligning with Easter weekend. This strategic choice aims to boost tourism during a typically slow period for the city.

In a statement released by KLAS 8 News Now, Lisa Motley, vice president of sports and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, shared:

"The dates of the event will occur over Easter weekend, which is a typically slow time for Las Vegas. We anticipate more than 180,000 WrestleMania fans will occupy 144,000 incremental room nights over that time period."

The statement also highlighted:

On Tuesday, the LVCVA approved $5 million for WWE to sponsor the event, expecting a significant increase in traffic to the Las Vegas Strip during this quiet season.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the episodes of SmackDown and Raw surrounding WrestleMania will also be held in Las Vegas. Motley confirmed that WWE will continue its trend of multiple televised shows in the host city, with Raw set to be broadcast on Netflix and SmackDown on the USA Network. These events are expected to take place at an MGM Resorts venue.