WWE Raw Viewership for May 13 Dips Slightly Amidst NBA and NHL Playoff Competition

The viewership numbers are in for the May 13th edition of WWE on the USA Network.

According to SpoilerTV and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,589,000 viewers and scored a 0.53 in the 18-49 demographic. This marks a 2% decrease from the May 6th episode, which had 1,619,000 viewers. However, the key demo rating remained steady compared to the previous week. The red-brand faced tough competition, being outperformed by the two NBA Playoff Games on TNT and the NHL Playoff game on ESPN.

This episode of Raw featured several matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, including GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston and Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso, which was the main event. Additionally, Lilian Garcia made a surprise appearance on the show. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.