Sami Zayn on Why Vince McMahon’s Regime Gave Him a Better Shot at the WWE World Title

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with The Daily Mail, Sami Zayn explained why he believed he had a better chance of winning the WWE world title under Vince McMahon’s regime rather than Triple H’s.

“Here’s how I see it. I think Hunter sees me differently from how Vince saw me, especially as a good guy. I think Vince saw me much more as a bad guy, for a number of reasons. He saw my irksome qualities that he thought lent itself to being an irksome character.

Having said that, I think things were a lot more unpredictable because of the nature of Vince’s week to week, kind of approach, that sometimes the marble would just fall in the right hole, and now you’re champion, whereas with Hunter, I think it’s much more he has longer-term vision, and if you’re not part of that vision, then the chances of breaking into that vision are much, much slimmer. It’s kind of a double-edged sword. He might see me in a way that lends itself more to being in that mix and possibly winning it. But on the other hand, I could have just slipped on a banana peel and won the world title.”