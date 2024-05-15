Lilian Garcia Releases Statement on Her WWE RAW Cameo Appearance

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As seen during the May 13th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, former ring announcer Lilian Garcia made a cameo appearance. Introduced by current ring announcer Samantha Irvin, Lilian handled the ring introductions for the Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston match.

Lilian, who resides in South Carolina where RAW took place, shared her thoughts on her appearance via an Instagram story:

"I just stopped by to say hi to everybody. Next thing you know, I was on the show. It was so much fun. Triple H, thank you so much for including me in the show. Doing that with Samantha was so awesome. And all the fans and the reception that I got, you guys are amazing. I miss you. I'm just so glad that I can pop in every now and then. I hope you guys had fun tonight because there's nothing like a live Raw event. Until next time, I love you."