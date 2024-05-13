WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Implements Strategies to Inspire U.S. Audiences to Emulate WWE Backlash: France Fan Excitement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2024

The audience at LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, was electrifying during WWE's recent event.

WWE anticipates similar enthusiasm for future events, especially during the ring entrance of WWE Superstar, “Main Event” Jey Uso, at WWE Backlash: France.

According to Fightful Select, Jey Uso's entrance at the WWE Backlash: France event received high praise. The company is keen on seeing other audiences emulate the cell phone flashlight wave seen during his entrance.

Moving forward, the company plans to lower venue lighting during Jey Uso's entrances, enhancing the visual effect of the cell phone lights and encouraging the continuation of this trend.

Additionally, WWE intends to frequently highlight crowds that engage with Uso's theme on television broadcasts.

WWE Premium Live Events May See Schedule Changes in Late 2024

In recent years, WWE has typically scheduled its premium live events (PLEs) on Saturday nights. However, there may be a shift in scheduling [...]

— Ben Kerin May 13, 2024 04:51AM

Source: Fightful Select
