WWE Premium Live Events May See Schedule Changes in Late 2024

In recent years, WWE has typically scheduled its premium live events (PLEs) on Saturday nights. However, there may be a shift in scheduling for 2024. After a UFC Fight Night in St. Louis, UFC President Dana White discussed the planned scheduling for various events:

“Yeah, we already have those dates set up right now, where Power Slap goes Friday and UFC goes Saturday. And then you’re going to see Friday, Power Slap, Saturday, UFC, and Sunday, WWE. You’ll start seeing that stuff, too.”

Currently, WWE's main roster PLEs are lined up for Saturdays, continuing with Bash in Berlin on August 31st. Beyond this date, no further PLEs have been scheduled, except for Wrestlemania 41, which is set for April 19th and 20th, 2025.