WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Premium Live Events May See Schedule Changes in Late 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2024

WWE Premium Live Events May See Schedule Changes in Late 2024

In recent years, WWE has typically scheduled its premium live events (PLEs) on Saturday nights. However, there may be a shift in scheduling for 2024. After a UFC Fight Night in St. Louis, UFC President Dana White discussed the planned scheduling for various events:

“Yeah, we already have those dates set up right now, where Power Slap goes Friday and UFC goes Saturday. And then you’re going to see Friday, Power Slap, Saturday, UFC, and Sunday, WWE. You’ll start seeing that stuff, too.”

Currently, WWE's main roster PLEs are lined up for Saturdays, continuing with Bash in Berlin on August 31st. Beyond this date, no further PLEs have been scheduled, except for Wrestlemania 41, which is set for April 19th and 20th, 2025.


Tags: #wwe #dana white

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87546/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π