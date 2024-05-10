WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

King of the Ring Opening Round Match Added to Tonight's WWE SmackDown Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2024

King of the Ring Opening Round Match Added to Tonight's WWE SmackDown Lineup

Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX features a new addition to its lineup. As part of the ongoing journey to the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, additional opening round matches for both tournaments have been scheduled.

Already announced were three bouts for the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae, Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven, and Naomi vs. Nia Jax. In King of the Ring action, fans can look forward to matches between Tama Tonga and Angelo Dawkins, as well as Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

In a recent update, WWE has also slated Baron Corbin against Carmelo Hayes in a King of the Ring opening round match for tonight’s event.

Jim Ross Hints at Possible Reunion with Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Jim Ross recently discussed his longtime friend and broadcasting partner, Jerry “The King” Lawler, following the news that Lawle [...]

— Ben Kerin May 10, 2024 03:13PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87528/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π