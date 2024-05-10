King of the Ring Opening Round Match Added to Tonight's WWE SmackDown Lineup

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX features a new addition to its lineup. As part of the ongoing journey to the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, additional opening round matches for both tournaments have been scheduled.

Already announced were three bouts for the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae, Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven, and Naomi vs. Nia Jax. In King of the Ring action, fans can look forward to matches between Tama Tonga and Angelo Dawkins, as well as Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

In a recent update, WWE has also slated Baron Corbin against Carmelo Hayes in a King of the Ring opening round match for tonight’s event.