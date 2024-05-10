Jim Ross Hints at Possible Reunion with Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jim Ross recently discussed his longtime friend and broadcasting partner, Jerry “The King” Lawler, following the news that Lawler's WWE broadcasting contract had ended. In a heartfelt statement on his Grillin Jr. podcast, Ross expressed optimism about their future collaborations. "I felt bad about this week’s news about Lawler, my partner. I don’t think that he and I have worked our last match together. I really don’t believe that. I think somewhere down the road, we’ll…if nothing else, it’ll be at an appearance," Ross said.

Ross also commented on the possibility of them teaming up again, though he clarified it might not occur within AEW, where he has no hiring authority. He emphasized the lasting appeal of the 'Ross and Lawler' commentary team: "How much are you gonna saddle your old horse up, Jerry, and ride it work? You’re right, he’s gonna be fine. He’s always lived within his means. I doubt if he’s got any doubt, even on his real estate. Pulling for him in all aspects. I just think that JR and The King is marketable after all these years together. So we’ll see how that works out. I’m not saying that he’s gonna join the staff at AEW whatsoever. I don’t have any idea about that, and nor do I want to know. It’s not my place to hire talent. But I certainly feel in my bones that there’ll be opportunities for he and I to work together, whether that be on a TV show, a one-off type thing, or certainly some appearances. We still have great chemistry."

Lawler is currently recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2023, which continues to affect him. Fans are encouraged to share their thoughts on the possibility of a reunion between Ross and Lawler.