Inside Scoop: WWE SmackDown's Early Transition to USA Network

NBCUniversal has confirmed that WWE SmackDown will debut on the USA Network on Friday, September 13, earlier than the previously scheduled October move. This adjustment follows a five-year deal as SmackDown transitions from FOX.

The shift coincides with WWE Raw's upcoming January move to Netflix and NXT's October transition to the CW Network. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the change was prompted by FOX's need to accommodate college football broadcasts in September, leading USA Network to welcome SmackDown earlier.

The premiere episode in Seattle will feature a star-studded lineup, enhancing the promotional "WWE Week," which includes screenings of Fast & Furious films featuring John Cena and The Rock, along with the "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" documentary. Meltzer noted that SmackDown will continue airing on Fridays after the switch to USA Network.