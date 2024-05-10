WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Plans for Main Event for King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2024

Following WWE Backlash France, the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is set for May 26, 2024, at the Jeddah SuperDome in Saudi Arabia, broadcasting on Peacock. The event will feature matches including WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch against Liv Morgan, and a triple-threat for the WWE Intercontinental Championship between Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, and Chad Gable. The King & Queen of the Ring tournament finals will also take place.

The tournaments began this week on Raw and continue on SmackDown. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the presence of top Raw stars like Jey Uso and Gunther in the tournament. He speculated that there might be no World Heavyweight Title defense by Damian Priest since no plans have been hinted at.

Dave Meltzer also mentioned, “I was told by those in WWE that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is 'pegged for the main event on this show in a title match.'” The build for this main event is expected to begin soon.

— Ben Kerin May 10, 2024 03:00PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #king of the ring #queen of the ring

