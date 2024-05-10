WWE Plans for Main Event for King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following WWE Backlash France, the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is set for May 26, 2024, at the Jeddah SuperDome in Saudi Arabia, broadcasting on Peacock. The event will feature matches including WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch against Liv Morgan, and a triple-threat for the WWE Intercontinental Championship between Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, and Chad Gable. The King & Queen of the Ring tournament finals will also take place.

The tournaments began this week on Raw and continue on SmackDown. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted the presence of top Raw stars like Jey Uso and Gunther in the tournament. He speculated that there might be no World Heavyweight Title defense by Damian Priest since no plans have been hinted at.

Dave Meltzer also mentioned, “I was told by those in WWE that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is 'pegged for the main event on this show in a title match.'” The build for this main event is expected to begin soon.