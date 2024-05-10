Current Plans for The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Rock is considering his future with WWE after his recent stint, hinting that WrestleMania 41 may feature his next appearance. Despite initially planning a WrestleMania XL face-off with Roman Reigns, fan reaction led to a change in plans, resulting in The Rock teaming up with Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Although their team won, Rhodes secured the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Reigns the next day.

Speculation about a potential match between The Rock and Rhodes at next year's WrestleMania 41 has been fueled by hints on WWE's Raw post-Mania episode. The Rock has expressed interest in facing Rhodes first before a potential rematch with Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan is for The Rock to challenge Rhodes. The Rock proposes a match for the WWE Title versus the People’s Title, although it's noted by WWE insiders that Rhodes' championship status could change, introducing the People’s Title as a factor.

Meltzer explained, "Those in WWE have noted that there is no guarantee Rhodes will be champion at that time, which is where the people’s belt comes in. But so many things can change over the course of a year."

Meanwhile, The Rock is preparing for his role in the upcoming movie “The Smashing Machine,” where he plays former UFC star Mark Kerr.