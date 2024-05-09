Chelsea Green Defends Women in Pro Wrestling After Fan Suggests They "Show Too Much Ass"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Well, this story isn't all that it was cracked up to be.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green took to Twitter/X to defend Skye Blue who, as reported, was heckled by a vocal fan to the point of him being ejected from the AEW/ROH TV taping last night in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The rowdy Canadian made explicit sexual remarks and gestures that warranted his removal from the show. This seems to have sparked fans debating if Skye Blue or, perhaps, all the lady wrestlers could be showing too much cleavage, be it sweather puppies or butt-cleavage.

Well, one female wrestler in particular has voiced her displeasure with the premise gaining traction. WWE's Chelsea Green has shot down a fan who suggested Blue dress more conservatively and not show off her often memed hind quarts. Green, known for showing a lot of skin herself both in the ring and on her online Onlyfans platform, suggested it was a double standard to suggest guys could wear no shirt and wear underwear in their matches but girls can't show a little skin as well.

You can read her exchange with the fan below.

“Let me get this straight… our male counterparts can walk around shirtless w tiny underwear on, but we can’t wear our outfits because YOU mouth breathers can’t keep your d!CK in your pants? Sounds like the problem isn’t Skye & her insanely great body… it’s YOU, my guy.”



