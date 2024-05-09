WWE Superstar Pulled From King Of The Ring Tournament Due To Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has had to adjust the lineup for the King of the Ring tournament following an injury to one of its competitors.

The tournament began on Monday's episode of Raw, with the SmackDown competitors scheduled to participate later this week. Originally set matches included Bobby Lashley vs. Tama Tonga, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar.

However, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed that Bobby Lashley sustained an injury during training. Angelo Dawkins will step in to replace him in the match against Tonga.

WNS wishes Lashley all the best.

“Good afternoon, WWE Universe. It’s your Smackdown GM, Nick Aldis, with an update and some slightly unfortunate news ahead of tomorrow’s SmackDown. Unfortunately, as many of you know, Bobby Lashley was set to take on Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring, but I’ve been informed that Bobby has suffered an injury during training, and he’s going to be unable to compete. He’s not been medically cleared to compete in that match tomorrow night. So unfortunate news for Bobby Lashley, but a fortunate opportunity for the man taking his place. And that man, I have decided, will be Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. So tomorrow, for the first time ever, Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits will go one-on-one with Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring. Best of luck to both of those men, and I’ll see you all there tomorrow night, only on SmackDown.”