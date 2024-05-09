TKO CFO Reveals WWE to Gain Cash and Additional Perks for Hosting WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

he WWE community is buzzing with excitement following the announcement that WrestleMania 41 will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The news emerged during the TKO Q1 earnings call held today.

During the earnings call, TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer discussed the decision to hold the 41st WrestleMania in Las Vegas, revealing that the event will bring significant financial benefits, including both cash and additional incentives. Schleimer stated, "As we have stressed, site fees are a key area of focus for us. This event includes a meaningful payment, as well as other cash and non-cash incentives."

Schleimer also mentioned the remarkable success of the 2024 Elimination Chamber, which set a record for the highest site fee for any WWE international premium live event held outside of Saudi Arabia, a record set during its spectacular execution in Australia.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to occur across two nights, April 19th and April 20th.