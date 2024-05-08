WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Anarchy in the Arena Match Set for AEW Double or Nothing, Bryan Danielson & Eddie Kingston Return

Posted By: James Walsh on May 08, 2024

Anarchy in the Arena Match Set for AEW Double or Nothing, Bryan Danielson & Eddie Kingston Return

Heading into the May 8th 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, it was teased that Kenny Omega would be making an “important” announcement. On last week’s show, Omega was brutally attacked by The Elite in his hometown of Winnipeg.

During this week’s show, Omega cut a promo from a hospital. Omega brought up the Double or Nothing PPV and announced an Anarchy in the Arena match. Omega proposed The Elite vs. Team AEW including FTR and two other volunteers.

In the show’s final segment, The Elite accepted the match. FTR introduced Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson as their partners.

 

Kenny Omega teased a duo that would team with FTR for Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing against the Elite. Many thought it might be a surprise return of sidelined stars or perhaps the debut of the Motor City Machine Guns who is rumored to be AEW bound.

Well, it wasn't.

Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson will join FTR...

 

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
