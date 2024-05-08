WWE Secures Extension with USA Network for 'Raw' Broadcast Until Netflix Deal Begins

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

When WWE announced that Netflix would be the exclusive broadcaster of WWE Raw starting in 2025, there was some uncertainty about the show's immediate future. WWE's existing contract with USA Network is set to end in September, and the new arrangement with Netflix doesn't begin until January, leaving a gap of three months where the future home of Raw was undecided.

However, with the expiration of the WWE's contract with USA Network approaching in less than five months, a solution has been found.

Just before its corporate earnings call on Wednesday, WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, revealed that it has secured a $25 million extension with USA Network. This extension ensures that USA Network will continue to broadcast Raw from October to December until the Netflix agreement starts. During this period, USA Network will also host WWE’s other major program, SmackDown, which returns to the channel after a five-year stint on Fox.

This arrangement was probably the most favorable for WWE as it allows a smooth transition to the Netflix deal in January. For USA Network, the extension not only retains a highly-rated weekly show for an additional three months but also reinforces its ongoing relationship with WWE. This partnership will extend into the forthcoming five-year, $1.4 billion contract for SmackDown starting this fall.