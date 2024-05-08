WWE Raw Viewership Takes a Hit Amid NBA and NHL Playoff Clashes

The latest viewership data for WWE Raw's May 6th edition shows a slight decrease, as reported by WrestleNomics. The broadcast attracted 1,619,000 viewers and earned a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 1,683,000 viewers and 0.55 rating. On the same night, WWE faced tough competition from major sporting events, including the NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, and the NHL playoff match between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins.
The episode featured initial matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments and a new promo by CM Punk. The main event saw GUNTHER taking on Sheamus.
