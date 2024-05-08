Saudi Arabia Eyes Hosting Major WWE Events Like WrestleMania or Royal Rumble

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE maintains a decade-long agreement with the Saudi General Sports Authority to host two annual events in Saudi Arabia, receiving substantial payments for these events. This partnership is likely to be extended.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Turki Alsheikh, chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority, expressed intentions to enhance the current arrangement. The specifics of this enhancement are expected to be revealed later this month, potentially during the King & Queen of the Ring event on May 25th. Alsheikh is reportedly interested in moving major WWE Premium Live Events, such as the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, to Saudi Arabia.

As WWE continues to pursue growth in international markets, it remains committed to hosting its major events in the U.S. Reports from SES indicate that WWE earns about $50 million per event in Saudi Arabia.