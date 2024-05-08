WWE's Long-Term Plan for Solo Sikoa as Jacob Fatu Prepares for Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Solo Sikoa has received the most significant push of his career as he transitions into a new role within The Bloodline. Initially serving as the enforcer for Roman Reigns, he has shifted his ambitions towards becoming the new Tribal Chief after Reigns took a break following WrestleMania XL.

In his quest for dominance, Sikoa has welcomed Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa into the fold and has ousted Jimmy Uso. The revamped Bloodline achieved a victory over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at Backlash in France.

Jacob Fatu, a former standout in Major League Wrestling (MLW), is set to make his WWE debut soon, expected to join the SmackDown roster. Amidst these changes, WrestleVotes has shared insights into WWE's long-term plans for Sikoa. They aim to bolster his prominence within The Bloodline, particularly with Fatu's impending arrival.

"Interesting tidbit here: sources suggest that Solo Sikoa’s recent aggressive streak is part of a strategy to establish him as ‘the’ main force within this new phase of the Bloodline, ahead of Jacob Fatu’s debut. However, some trepidation remains within creative over fear that Fatu’s presence could outshine Solo at this stage.”