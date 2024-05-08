WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Anticipated to Submit Motion for Arbitration in Janel Grant Legal Case

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 08, 2024

Recent updates have emerged in the lawsuit involving Janel Grant against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis, as the case progresses. The lawsuit alleges that McMahon was involved in sex trafficking and shared nude photos and explicit videos of Grant, a former WWE employee, without her consent.

A new legal document indicates that WWE plans to file a motion to compel arbitration and pause the lawsuit. Last month, McMahon sought arbitration, arguing that he and Grant had a consensual relationship and he never coerced or mistreated her.

The document further alleges that Grant breached their agreement, which led McMahon to withhold payment. Last week, Laurinaitis also moved to compel arbitration alongside McMahon. The defendants are expected to submit their motion and supporting memorandum by next Tuesday. Notably, WWE has yet to file a motion in this matter.

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant

