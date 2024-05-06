WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE King of the Ring Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2024

WWE General Manager Adam Pearce has declared that Drew McIntyre will not participate in the King of the Ring tournament due to not being medically cleared. McIntyre was set to face Finn Balor in a match on Monday Night Raw tonight.

During a recent European tour, McIntyre was seen wearing a sleeve on his elbow, and he revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he suffered a fractured elbow at WrestleMania after an altercation with CM Punk.

This incident with Punk eventually contributed to Damian Priest securing the World Heavyweight Championship, following his successful Money In The Bank briefcase cash-in.

No specific timeline has been provided for McIntyre's return to wrestling. We hope for his swift and complete recovery.

