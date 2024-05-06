WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has A New Executive Vice President of Talent Relations

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2024

Chris Legentil has been promoted to a new position within WWE, according to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.

He will now serve as the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Communications, an advancement from his former role as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Communications. Legentil, who joined WWE in April 2021, has prior experience with DAZN and the NBA.

His contributions at WWE have included active involvement in press conferences and enhancing the company's public relations strategies.

Source: PWInsider
