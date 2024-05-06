Trapped Inside WWE HQ: CM Punk Shares His Escape Journey on Instagram

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CM Punk, often hailed as "The Best in the World," found himself trapped inside the vast WWE Headquarters this weekend.

He chronicled the whole ordeal through several videos posted on his Instagram Stories. The incident occurred after he finished filming the "Countdown To WWE Backlash: France" Kickoff Show pre-show for the upcoming premium live event on Saturday.

Punk uploaded multiple videos as he tried to find his way out of the large building. Fortunately, the wrestling star, also known as "The Second City Saint," managed to escape eventually.