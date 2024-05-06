WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trapped Inside WWE HQ: CM Punk Shares His Escape Journey on Instagram

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2024

CM Punk, often hailed as "The Best in the World," found himself trapped inside the vast WWE Headquarters this weekend.

He chronicled the whole ordeal through several videos posted on his Instagram Stories. The incident occurred after he finished filming the "Countdown To WWE Backlash: France" Kickoff Show pre-show for the upcoming premium live event on Saturday.

Punk uploaded multiple videos as he tried to find his way out of the large building. Fortunately, the wrestling star, also known as "The Second City Saint," managed to escape eventually.


