Alicia Taylor Set for Big Move to WWE Main Roster

Alicia Taylor is set to join the WWE main roster, according to Fightful Select.

The NXT ring announcer will transition to one of the primary brands following Backlash, in a move that coincides with Mike Rome's shift to NXT. Taylor, who has been with WWE since 2019, has served as a ring announcer for NXT throughout her tenure. Details on which brand she will join and how her role will be integrated with Samantha Irvin's duties have not been specified.