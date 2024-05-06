Alicia Taylor Set for Big Move to WWE Main Roster

Alicia Taylor is set to join the WWE main roster, according to Fightful Select.
The NXT ring announcer will transition to one of the primary brands following Backlash, in a move that coincides with Mike Rome's shift to NXT. Taylor, who has been with WWE since 2019, has served as a ring announcer for NXT throughout her tenure. Details on which brand she will join and how her role will be integrated with Samantha Irvin's duties have not been specified.
⚡ WWE Has A New Executive Vice President of Talent Relations
Chris Legentil has been promoted to a new position within WWE, according to Mike Johnson from PWInsider. He will now serve as the Executive [...]— Ben Kerin May 06, 2024 02:48PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com