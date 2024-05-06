WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alicia Taylor Set for Big Move to WWE Main Roster

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2024

Alicia Taylor is set to join the WWE main roster, according to Fightful Select.

The NXT ring announcer will transition to one of the primary brands following Backlash, in a move that coincides with Mike Rome's shift to NXT. Taylor, who has been with WWE since 2019, has served as a ring announcer for NXT throughout her tenure. Details on which brand she will join and how her role will be integrated with Samantha Irvin's duties have not been specified.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #alicia taylor

