WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

CM Punk Will Be at WWE Raw Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2024

CM Punk Will Be at WWE Raw Tonight

CM Punk is set to be in Hartford tonight for WWE Raw. Over the weekend, the Second City Saint gained attention when he amusingly found himself locked inside WWE Headquarters after participating in the Backlash pre-show panel. He shared his experience through a series of Instagram Stories, humorously suggesting he might stay put since Raw was happening in Connecticut tonight.

According to PWInsider, Punk is expected at Raw, although it's unclear if he will appear on camera. The former world champion has a history of traveling with WWE and engaging with the live audience in off-air segments. Last week's Raw featured him promoting his upcoming rivalry with Drew McIntyre.

WWE Has A New Executive Vice President of Talent Relations

Chris Legentil has been promoted to a new position within WWE, according to Mike Johnson from PWInsider. He will now serve as the Executive [...]

— Ben Kerin May 06, 2024 02:48PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #cm punk #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87491/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π