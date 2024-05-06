CM Punk Will Be at WWE Raw Tonight

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CM Punk is set to be in Hartford tonight for WWE Raw. Over the weekend, the Second City Saint gained attention when he amusingly found himself locked inside WWE Headquarters after participating in the Backlash pre-show panel. He shared his experience through a series of Instagram Stories, humorously suggesting he might stay put since Raw was happening in Connecticut tonight.

According to PWInsider, Punk is expected at Raw, although it's unclear if he will appear on camera. The former world champion has a history of traveling with WWE and engaging with the live audience in off-air segments. Last week's Raw featured him promoting his upcoming rivalry with Drew McIntyre.