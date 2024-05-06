WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar's Contract Set to Expire in Nine Months

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2024

Kevin Owens will soon need to negotiate a new contract with WWE as his current one is nearing its end. 

Lately, Owens has teamed with Randy Orton on WWE TV, culminating in a WrestleMania 40 triple threat match against United States Champion Logan Paul, where Paul emerged victorious.

In an interview with The Metro UK, Owens reflected on his impending contract expiration, saying, "I really don’t take anything for granted, I’ve nine months left on my contact, and I don’t know what can happen from here on out. That’s just life. If I’ve learned anything over the last few years, it’s that nothing is guaranteed. I’ve learned that through some very unfortunate events, we’ve lost so many good people that was never expected.”

Owens expressed a deep connection to WWE, not just for its in-ring action but also for the relationships he's formed with staff behind the scenes. "This has been my home for 10 years and it’s beyond the locker room. There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life.”

