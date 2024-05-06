Jerry "The King" Lawler No Longer with WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has confirmed through several sources that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is no longer affiliated with WWE, suggesting the organization opted not to renew his broadcast contract. It appears Lawler’s contract ended as 2024 began, and the news of his departure has only recently begun to circulate.

Johnson commented:



“One source commented that under the previous ownership, Lawler would have always been ‘taken care of’ and connected with the company in some way contractually, but this is a ‘new era.’



‘The old company is dead,’ they remarked. ‘People can say they hate Vince [McMahon] and Kevin [Dunn] all they want, and they’d be right to do so, but certain people would have been taken care of. Lawler would have been one, but this isn’t the old WWE. Howard Finkel, God bless him, wouldn’t have had a job for life here anymore, either.'”