Ric Flair Unhappy About Being Asked to Leave a Pizzeria

Ric Flair has a history of having issues in public places. Well, more directly, he has been thrown out of a bar or two according to reports we've read and reported on over the years. But, he's got a new place he's been thrown out of... A pizza parlor!



The "Nature Boy" has taken to Facebook with his signature capital letters at the start of each word trashing the location he had an issue with. You can read it below.



"I Spent $1500 At Piesano's Stone Fired Pizza To Be Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life. After Taking 20 Pictures With Customers And Staff, I Was Asked To Leave Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom. I Would Highly Recommend That Anyone Who Wants To Enjoy A Relaxing Time In Gainesville At A Nice Restaurant To Never Visit This Place! WOOOOO!"





