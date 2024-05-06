Tonight's WWE Raw in Hartford Set to Make History

Tonight’s WWE Raw at the XL Center in Hartford, CT, promises to be eventful for several reasons.
This episode follows the Backlash France premium live event from last Saturday, highlighted by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Title against AJ Styles. Additionally, the show featured Damian Priest successfully defending the World Title with unexpected assistance from The Judgment Day against Jey Uso, hinting at his potential turn to a babyface character.
The episode will also spotlight the ongoing King & Queen of the Ring tournaments, with the finals scheduled later this month. The lineup for tonight’s first-round matches includes:
WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile
WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega
WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka
WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: IYO SKY vs. Natalya
WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor
WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio
WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov
WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Gunther vs. Sheamus
According to WrestleVotes, tonight’s Raw features one of the most heavily advertised lineups in the history of the program.
Tonight’s RAW is intriguing on several levels, with the ‘new’ rosters locked in as well as the start of the King/Queen of the Ring tournaments.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 6, 2024
Also, a trivia note for this evenings RAW: It’s believed that with 8 announced matches, tonight’s show is featuring one of the largest…
⚡ Jerry "The King" Lawler No Longer with WWE
Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has confirmed through several sources that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is no longer affiliated with WWE, [...]— James Walsh May 06, 2024 11:12AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com