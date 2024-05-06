Tonight's WWE Raw in Hartford Set to Make History

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight’s WWE Raw at the XL Center in Hartford, CT, promises to be eventful for several reasons.

This episode follows the Backlash France premium live event from last Saturday, highlighted by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Title against AJ Styles. Additionally, the show featured Damian Priest successfully defending the World Title with unexpected assistance from The Judgment Day against Jey Uso, hinting at his potential turn to a babyface character.

The episode will also spotlight the ongoing King & Queen of the Ring tournaments, with the finals scheduled later this month. The lineup for tonight’s first-round matches includes:

WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile

WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega

WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka

WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: IYO SKY vs. Natalya

WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Gunther vs. Sheamus

According to WrestleVotes, tonight’s Raw features one of the most heavily advertised lineups in the history of the program.