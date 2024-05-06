WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE Raw in Hartford Set to Make History

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2024

Tonight’s WWE Raw at the XL Center in Hartford, CT, promises to be eventful for several reasons.

This episode follows the Backlash France premium live event from last Saturday, highlighted by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Title against AJ Styles. Additionally, the show featured Damian Priest successfully defending the World Title with unexpected assistance from The Judgment Day against Jey Uso, hinting at his potential turn to a babyface character.

The episode will also spotlight the ongoing King & Queen of the Ring tournaments, with the finals scheduled later this month. The lineup for tonight’s first-round matches includes:

WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile
WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega
WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka
WWE Queen of the Ring First-Round Match: IYO SKY vs. Natalya
WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor
WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio
WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov
WWE King of the Ring First-Round Match: Gunther vs. Sheamus

According to WrestleVotes, tonight’s Raw features one of the most heavily advertised lineups in the history of the program.

Jerry "The King" Lawler No Longer with WWE

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has confirmed through several sources that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is no longer affiliated with WWE, [...]

— James Walsh May 06, 2024 11:12AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

