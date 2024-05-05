WWE Files Trademark for Tanga Loa

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tanga Loa made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash France yesterday, assisting his brother, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa in defeating Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Loa's unexpected arrival surprised fans, who had anticipated the debut of Jacob Fatu, still likely to join The Bloodline eventually. It seems Loa is set to become a regular fixture in WWE.

Additionally, WWE has recently filed a trademark application for Loa’s name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is intended for entertainment and merchandise uses. A comprehensive description of the trademark's scope is provided below.

"Mark For: TANGA LOA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."