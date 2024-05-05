Rumored Lineup for Uncle Howdy's WWE Faction Unveiled

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is continuing to feature QR codes on TV broadcasts to hint at Bo Dallas' anticipated return as Uncle Howdy. After rejoining WWE with his brother Bray Wyatt in 2022, Dallas had been off-air due to Wyatt's health issues, which sadly culminated in Wyatt's death from a heart attack in August 2023.

The conclusion of the “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” documentary teased Howdy's comeback, displaying a video with a lantern and a voice ominously advising to “run.” Following this, WWE has increased their use of QR codes and other subtle hints on TV, reminiscent of the tactics used before Wyatt's own comeback.

Erick Rowan, a former member of the Wyatt Family, is also set to rejoin WWE and align with this group. According to PWInsider, the group will likely include Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacey, and Rowan. It remains uncertain if they will adopt new personas as part of this storyline.