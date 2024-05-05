Minnesota Sports Events President Addresses Losing WWE WrestleMania 41 Bid

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Saturday, WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 41 will be held on April 19th & April 20th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Minneapolis was previously rumored as a potential location.

Wendy Blackshaw, President of Minnesota Sports and Events, affirmed that Minneapolis was indeed considered for the 2025 WrestleMania. She informed the Minnesota Tribune that WWE decided on a different path due to "new ownership." However, discussions are ongoing for future WWE events in Minnesota.

"We were informed by WWE that Minnesota would not host WrestleMania in 2025 due to a change in direction by new ownership," said Wendy Blackshaw, President and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events. "Although disappointed, we are in discussions with WWE about future events in Minnesota. We are optimistic that Minnesota will host WWE events here in the future."

Minnesota has never hosted a WrestleMania event. WrestleMania 41 marks Sin City's return as the host of WWE's premier annual show since WrestleMania IX.

