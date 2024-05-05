Randy Orton Trumps John Cena, Says WWE Legend Ted DiBiase

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase discussed why he believes Randy Orton surpasses John Cena as a wrestler and more. Here are some key points from the conversation:

Reflecting on referees, DiBiase singled out the Hebner brothers, highlighting their effectiveness in the ring. He humorously recalled his surprise upon discovering Dave Hebner had a twin brother during one of his wrestling engagements.

“Oh my gosh, that’s something that I really paid attention to. But I would say the Hebner brothers. I mean, I never knew Dave Hebner had a twin brother until he came running out to the ring in that thing that I was doing. [laughs] But no, the Hebners are both really good referees. And, here’s [the thing], a good referee, or a great referee, is the guy who needs to look like he’s very busy. That he’s trying to get it all. You keep moving around the ring, and it’s like, you always have to be at the right place at the wrong time.

“You know, the summer before I started physically wrestling, I spent that summer as a referee. And I learned a lot by just being in the ring with the guys. I learned a lot about timing and everything else. But yeah, I would say the Hebners were the best. And the worst referee? Trying to think. Well, I guess they were so bad I can’t remember who they were.”

Comparing Randy Orton and John Cena, DiBiase expressed a preference for Orton.

“I’d go with Randy Orton. I mean, Randy Orton like me grew up in the business, and was very good. He was very good in the ring and he was very good on the mic. The difference between Orton and Cena, and a lot of other guys — I kind of wonder now, because there’s a lot — I won’t say a lot.

“But there are several wrestlers that have jumped out of wrestling and landed with their feet on the ground in motion pictures. I mean, obviously the biggest one being The Rock. But you know, I know John has done some movies too. And John Cena has got charisma. I think I liked him — I liked him on the mic. I mean, he was good on the micm his expression and everything — it’s a good question… I would say overall, just where wrestling is concerned, I would probably go with Randy Orton. But now with John having made it in the motion picture industry as well, I mean, good for him. But I mean, I would say if you’re just judging on Wrestling, I would give the edge to Randy Orton.”