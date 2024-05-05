WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jerry "The King" Lawler Update Post-Health Struggles

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 05, 2024

Jerry "The King" Lawler Update Post-Health Struggles

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler is enjoying life post-health issues.

Known for his iconic announcing with Jim Ross during the Attitude Era, Lawler recently provided a health update, mentioning his knee replacement surgery and recovery from a stroke. He reassured fans, stating, "My health is great."
 
“My health is great. I just (went) over to the doctors to get back on the road from my knee replacement and then of course, still some minor difficulties from the stroke. But all of that stuff is coming around fast.”

WNS wishes Lawler all the best.

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #jerry lawler

