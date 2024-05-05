Jerry "The King" Lawler Update Post-Health Struggles

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler is enjoying life post-health issues.

Known for his iconic announcing with Jim Ross during the Attitude Era, Lawler recently provided a health update, mentioning his knee replacement surgery and recovery from a stroke. He reassured fans, stating, "My health is great."



“My health is great. I just (went) over to the doctors to get back on the road from my knee replacement and then of course, still some minor difficulties from the stroke. But all of that stuff is coming around fast.”

WNS wishes Lawler all the best.

