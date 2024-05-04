Triple H Addresses Reports of Drew Gulak's WWE Release

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the media session following the 2024 WWE Backlash: France PLE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed inquiries regarding reports from Fightful.com and PWInsider.com regarding Drew Gulak's status with WWE.

He responded, "First of all, if you’re going to cite news sources, pick good ones; that’s where I would start. Credible [ones] really, maybe. We release talent all of the time. The NFL releases 4-500 people a year, players a year. We release talent all of the time. It’s part of what we do. You can’t just hire people, bring them in, keep hiring people, and just keep bringing them in. So, an unfortunate part of the job is talent getting released, can I say that he was released? He was not released; his contract was not renewed."