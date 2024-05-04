WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Addresses Reports of Drew Gulak's WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2024

During the media session following the 2024 WWE Backlash: France PLE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed inquiries regarding reports from Fightful.com and PWInsider.com regarding Drew Gulak's status with WWE.

He responded, "First of all, if you’re going to cite news sources, pick good ones; that’s where I would start. Credible [ones] really, maybe. We release talent all of the time. The NFL releases 4-500 people a year, players a year. We release talent all of the time. It’s part of what we do. You can’t just hire people, bring them in, keep hiring people, and just keep bringing them in. So, an unfortunate part of the job is talent getting released, can I say that he was released? He was not released; his contract was not renewed."


