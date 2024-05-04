AJ Styles Reveals Discussion with Will Ospreay Regarding WWE Opportunity

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent interview, Will Ospreay disclosed that during his deliberation between AEW and WWE, he had a conversation with WWE's AJ Styles. Speaking with Mark O'Brien of Irish Wrestling & Entertainment, Styles confirmed engaging with Ospreay and making efforts to sway him towards joining WWE.

Styles remarked, "Well, it’s hard to keep my eye on what I’ve got to be focused on. What I’m focused on right now would be WWE. I’m focused on what’s going on with my own family, so it’s hard to focus on what’s going on outside of that but yeah of course why would I not want some of the best talent in the world to come to WWE? I mean I think they’re great guys. Listen, if he were a douchebag, I probably would have called on him to, you know, see if he wants to come here, see if we can agree with him. But, I think he’s a great talent, and there’s a lot of them out there. It’s only a matter of time before we get to them."