WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AJ Styles Reveals Discussion with Will Ospreay Regarding WWE Opportunity

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2024

AJ Styles Reveals Discussion with Will Ospreay Regarding WWE Opportunity

During a recent interview, Will Ospreay disclosed that during his deliberation between AEW and WWE, he had a conversation with WWE's AJ Styles. Speaking with Mark O'Brien of Irish Wrestling & Entertainment, Styles confirmed engaging with Ospreay and making efforts to sway him towards joining WWE.

Styles remarked, "Well, it’s hard to keep my eye on what I’ve got to be focused on. What I’m focused on right now would be WWE. I’m focused on what’s going on with my own family, so it’s hard to focus on what’s going on outside of that but yeah of course why would I not want some of the best talent in the world to come to WWE? I mean I think they’re great guys. Listen, if he were a douchebag, I probably would have called on him to, you know, see if he wants to come here, see if we can agree with him. But, I think he’s a great talent, and there’s a lot of them out there. It’s only a matter of time before we get to them."


Tags: #wwe #aj styles #will ospreay

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87473/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π