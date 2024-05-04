WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Shares Viewing Details for Today's WrestleMania Announcement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2024

As mentioned earlier, WWE stated last night that there would be a WrestleMania announcement today. WWE has now officially confirmed that the announcement will occur during the pre-race coverage of the 150th Kentucky Derby on NBC, following today’s WWE Backlash France event.

The announcement is anticipated to reveal the location for WrestleMania 41 in 2025. WWE released the following statement regarding the announcement:

