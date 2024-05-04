WWE Shares Viewing Details for Today's WrestleMania Announcement

As mentioned earlier, WWE stated last night that there would be a WrestleMania announcement today. WWE has now officially confirmed that the announcement will occur during the pre-race coverage of the 150th Kentucky Derby on NBC, following today’s WWE Backlash France event.
The announcement is anticipated to reveal the location for WrestleMania 41 in 2025. WWE released the following statement regarding the announcement:
Immediately following #WWEBacklash France, there will be a special #WrestleMania announcement during the 150th #KentuckyDerby pre-race show airing on @NBC 👀— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
