Michael Cole Steps Back from Management Roles to Concentrate on WWE Commentary Duties

Michael Cole is stepping back from some of his managerial roles at WWE, according to PW Insider. He will now concentrate solely on his long-standing position as the lead play-by-play commentator, specifically focusing on Monday Night Raw and WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs). This shift, reportedly initiated by Cole himself, faced no opposition, indicating a smooth transition in his career.

Sue Cundaro, a seasoned WWE employee who has previously worked alongside Cole and the announce team, will take over the responsibilities Cole has relinquished.

This weekend, Cole will provide commentary for the WWE Backlash France event, where Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles for the first time.