Final Card For WWE Backlash France 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2024

WWE Backlash France premium live event airs today from LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France. Headlining the show is Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Universal Championship. Live coverage starts at 12 PM EST with the Kickoff show followed by the main card. The card includes matches like Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship. Here's the final lineup:

- Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Universal Championship

- Damian Priest (champion) vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

- Bayley (champion) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship

- The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton in a Tag Team Match

- Asuka & Kairi Sane (champions) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship