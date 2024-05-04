WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Final Card For WWE Backlash France 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2024

Final Card For WWE Backlash France 2024

WWE Backlash France premium live event airs today from LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France. Headlining the show is Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Universal Championship. Live coverage starts at 12 PM EST with the Kickoff show followed by the main card. The card includes matches like Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship. Here's the final lineup:

- Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Universal Championship

- Damian Priest (champion) vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

- Bayley (champion) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship

- The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton in a Tag Team Match

- Asuka & Kairi Sane (champions) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Gable Steveson Released From WWE

WWE has ended its partnership with Olympian Gable Steveson, three years after he joined the promotion following his gold medal win at the 20 [...]

— Ben Kerin May 04, 2024 05:58AM


Tags: #wwe #backlash #france

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87462/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π