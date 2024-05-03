Reaction to WWE Creative Choice of Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles Matchup at Backlash

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his undisputed WWE Universal title against AJ Styles at the 2024 Backlash: France PLE. Rhodes is heavily favored to retain his title according to betting odds.
Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com commented on the predictable nature of Backlash, stating that the creative strategy is to secure wins for new champions. Meltzer quoted Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s strategy, saying, “made the decision to not go in the direction of a hot challenger who is over big, but instead go with a challenger that on paper may provide the best match.”
Further insights from Meltzer highlighted that, “Rhodes has no real big-time direction until Rock and Roman Reigns are back in the picture. The other biggest star on the brand is Randy Orton, but they’re doing nothing to tease anything in that direction.”
