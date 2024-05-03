Matt Hardy Reacts to Cryptic NXT Tease, Speculates on Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the April 30th, 2024 episode of WWE NXT, a mysterious QR code appeared on screen during a match between Shawn Spears and Ridge Holland. Scanning the QR code led viewers to a cryptic video with various messages, one of which stated "They were broken." Matt Hardy, a former AEW star, discussed this moment on his podcast, particularly noting its potential connection to his own possible return to WWE.

"I did catch that. Interesting, very very interesting," Hardy remarked, highlighting his long-standing relationship with Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt. "It's cool how the word broken somehow slipped in there. Who knows, anything can happen in the extreme life of Matt Hardy."

Hardy also expressed his admiration for the storytelling techniques used in WWE's vignettes, especially those involving Uncle Howdy. "I love these vignettes and the Uncle Howdy stuff. Back to the white rabbit, this bonus, supplementary content that you can check out like you're trying to figure out a mystery. This is something else too," he shared. He recounted how he prepped his wife for these surprises, leading her to the discovery of the QR code. "Being aware that these things were going to happen, I smartened my wife up to them a little bit and showed her the QR and she watched it and she's like, 'Oh my god this is so cool, it's like trying to figure out a mystery almost like an escape room.' It was cool and ironic how that happened to air on NXT."